The IDF on in the early hours of Saturday morning intercepted two suspicious aerial targets approaching Israeli territory from the east, an IDF report said.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of the Shchoret Industrial Zone in Eilat, southern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array cooperated with IAF fighter jets and successfully intercepted two suspicious aerial targets that approached from the east toward Israeli territory," the IDF confirmed.

"The sirens regarding rockets and missiles sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptions. No injuries were reported."

Most of the UAVs traveling towards Eilat have come from the direction of the Red Sea, and in a large number of cases, Houthis take responsibility for the launches.

Earlier this month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces conducted a self-defense engagement, destroying three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) in the Red Sea.

“It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted to its account on X.

“This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” it added.