Sirens sounded early Wednesday morning, at around 2:20 a.m., in Eilat and the area, due to a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

Residents reported interceptions in the area. The Municipality of Eilat stated, "A successful interception was carried out against a target that was launched towards the city - and did not cross into the area."

The Home Front Command said that the incident had concluded.

In a statement following the incident, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the siren that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, over the past hour a UAV that was identified approaching Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea fell off the coast of Eilat."

It added, "The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers throughout the incident and it did not cross into Israeli territory. During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV."

The sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration were activated in accordance with protocol, said the IDF.

In early June, the IDF “Arrow” Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was fired from the direction of the Red Sea toward Israel.

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded in the area of Eilat at the time. No injuries were reported.