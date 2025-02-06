Early on Thursday morning, first responders were called to an apartment in Bnei Brak, following reports of a 95-year-old man who was found unconscious with signs of severe hypothermia.

The rescue forces provided the victim with lifesaving treatment and evacuated him to Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center while undergoing continued treatment.

The victim was declared dead following several hours during which the medical teams fought to save his life.

In Eilat, a 41-year-old woman was found unconscious and suffering from hypothermia. Following efforts to resuscitate her, Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics declared her death.