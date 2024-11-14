The IDF on Wednesday night published footage of the interception of a drone in the area of Eilat earlier in the evening.

On Wednesday evening, at 9:46 p.m., sirens warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration were sounded in Eilat.

A short time later, the IDF confirmed that a UAV that was launched from the east was intercepted by an Israeli Navy missile boat.

The Iranian-backed militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching the intercepted UAV, claiming they had fired towards a "vital target" in Eilat.

Nearly two weeks ago, residents of Eilat reported hearing explosions in the area, with no warning sirens having been sounded beforehand.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later confirmed that two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from the east were intercepted by the IAF in the Red Sea area.

The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, the IDF statement stressed.