A dramatic development has been made in the murder investigation of correctional officer Yochai Avni in Giv'on Hahadasha in Binyamin on Monday.

Forty-year-old Avni, a prison service dog handler, was brutally murdered, and found unconscious and with stab wounds in his home, where the fire broke out. Rescue forces that were called to the scene confirmed his death.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir sent his condolences to the family this morning. "On behalf of myself and the Ministry of National Security, I send my sincere condolences to the family of Yochai Avni, a prison warden from the Ofer prison, who was murdered yesterday. We share in the family's deep sorrow and will continue to support them."

Ben Gvir added: "The police, which I supervise, together with the Shin Bet, will do everything in order to get our hands on the person behind the criminal and heinous murder."

After Avni had not contacted his family since Saturday, did not show up for duty and did not answer the phone, Prison Service sent people to his house.

They found a locked-up house with a burning smell and called the police and fire brigade. The firemen broke into the house and found a house engulfed in smoke and Avni with stab wounds to his neck and stomach.

Avni was born in Moshav She’ar Yeshuv in northern Israel. He is the son of Yiftah and Orly and had three brothers.