The Lahav 433 unit of Israel Police has recently opened an investigation into whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair should have been eligible for a diplomatic passport, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ordered the State to explain the Foreign Ministry's decision to grant a diplomatic passport to those who do not hold official positions in the service of the State. Such passports are traditionally provided to spouses of heads of government, in addition to the heads of government themselves.

Among those who received such passports were the younger Netanyahu and a number of local authority heads who do not hold official diplomatic positions, including Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, and Modi'in Mayor Haim Bibas.

Diplomatic passports provide diplomatic immunity and significantly ease international travel.

Following the Lahav investigation, it will be decided whether to open an official investigation against those involved, such as former Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, during whose term the passports were granted.

Earlier this year, the Foreign Ministry's Director General explained that the decision was made due to security concerns.