Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that the Shin Bet increase security for his son Yair, who currently resides in Miami, Florida.

According to Channel 12, the Prime Minister made his request due to a concern that Iran will attempt to harm an Israeli figure overseas as revenge for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month. The request was submitted to the advisory board by Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yossi Shelley.

According to the report, the Shin Bet believes that not only does the young Netanyahu's security not need to be increased, but it should also not be overseen by the Shin Bet but rather the "Magen" unit, which oversees the protection of ministers.

Last month, it was reported that between 2018 and 2023, the state paid no less than 10.2 million shekels to protect Yair Netanyahu, who has spent the past few years overseas, with a Shin Bet detail.

The cost of protecting Netanyahu's second son, Avner, was even higher during a similar period, with the state paying 11.42 million shekels for his security.

During the same period, the state paid 10.65 million shekels for First Lady Sara Netanyahu's security.