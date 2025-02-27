Yair, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has filed a libel lawsuit worth 175,000 shekels against physicist Dr. Avshalom Elitzur.

According to Netanyahu, Elitzur spread false claims that he left the country due to assaulting his father under the influence of drugs, and also referred to him as 'Lord Woof Woof'.

The lawsuit states that Elitzur said: "He din't leave the country because he assaulted his father under the influence of drugs. I mean, maybe he did assault his father under the influence of drugs – I don't know – but that's not the reason it was necessary to remove him from the country."

"For the first time in his life, a sociopath around the age of 30 finds himself outside his parents' house and without access to social networks, when until now, he had no life outside of them. What caused this was much more frightening and embarrassing, and when it is revealed in the future, the ground will shake."

He was also quoted as saying: "Long conversations take place daily between Miami and the residence on Azza Street and the Prime Minister's Office, encrypted and secured at the level of nuclear secrets. This is one of the reasons for the deterioration of the father's health."

The claims come amid similar allegations from MK Naama Lazimi (Democrats) who holds parlimentary immunity.

The lawsuit states that 'the defendant has no defenses, not under the Defamation Prohibition Law nor under any other law. The defendant acted with severe bad faith. The defendant acted with the intention of harming the plaintiff and intended to gain some benefit, including financial or personal gain, from publishing the defamation.'

Yair Netanyahu requested the court to issue an order to the defendant to publish an apology and also a prohibitive order instructing the deletion of all publications that are defamatory.