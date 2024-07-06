The Prime Minister's son, Yair Netanyahu, attacked the judicial system on Saturday: "The Supreme Court and the Attorney General's office are destroying the state."

The comments were posted on social media alongside a picture from the court hearing regarding the Israelis suspected of murdering the terrorist on October 7.

Last month, he also spoke out several times against senior figures in the defense establishment.

Yair Netanyahu attacked Air Force Commander Tomer Bar in a tweet, questioning "Where was he and what did he do on October 7?"