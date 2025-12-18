The Chabad Jewish Center at Michigan State University has been vandalized on back-to-back nights this week, the Lansing State Journal reported.

On Tuesday night, a vandal threw large stones at the center's windows and dorr, causing damage but not breaking the reinforced glass. The incident was caught on video.

The following night, the vandal returned and spray-painted swastikas on the doors, as well as the words "he's back."

A Chabad representative stated that the offensive graffiti had been removed.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. No suspects have been detained.