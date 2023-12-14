A 13-year-old boy is accused of planning a mass shooting at Temple Israel, a Reform synagogue in Canton, Ohio.

According to a report in the Canton Repository on Wednesday, the teen faces juvenile counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

The boy's trial is set for December 20, the report said.

The suspect "did create a detailed plan to complete a mass shooting at the Temple Israel on the Discord platform which was reported to law enforcement and required an immediate investigatory response and notification of public individuals and agencies including the school system which caused significant public alarm within those agencies," according to a court filing in the case.

Discord is an online platform for group chats.

The threat was reported to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, who continues to investigate the incident, according to reports.

Incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise in the US and around the world since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Last week, a man was charged after he allegedly fired a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in Albany, New York, and yelled “Free Palestine” to officers.

Last month, a Jewish cemetery on Cleveland’s west side was vandalized with red swastikas.