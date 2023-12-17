A 13-year-old Ohio boy accused of planning a mass shooting at a local synagogue has been ordered to spend a year on probation, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The Canton Repository reported that the Plain Township boy pleaded true, the juvenile equivalent of guilty, on Friday to misdemeanor counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct.

Authorities said that a “detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” at the Reform synagogue Temple Israel in Canton, south of Akron, was posted on the live-streaming platform Discord.

Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James then ordered probation, according to a court document, but suspended a 90-day sentence at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

The boy was also barred from using the internet without supervision and ordered to continue counseling with a licensed therapist.

The boy was also told to read a book about Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat credited with saving the lives of tens of thousands of Jews from the Holocaust in Budapest, Hungary, during World War II. The youth must then submit a book report to the juvenile probation department.

The charges against the teen come as incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise in the US and around the world since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Last week, a man was charged after he allegedly fired a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in Albany, New York, and yelled “Free Palestine” to officers.

Last month, a Jewish cemetery on Cleveland’s west side was vandalized with red swastikas.