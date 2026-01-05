Graffiti was spray-painted Sunday night outside the Galei Zahal and Galgalatz studios in Jaffa.

"The head of the snake, the Supreme Court, Prosecutor's Office, Department for Investigating Police Officers, the secular heresy, it must be removed, your time is limited, your days are numbered," the graffiti read.

Responding to the graffiti, a forum for Galei Zahal's graduates said: "This morning, this graffiti was found outside the Galei Zahal building in Jaffa. We call on law enforcement authorities to bring to justice those responsible for the vandalism, and we call to cease the incitement against the station."

Two weeks ago, the Israeli government unanimously approved Galei Zahal's closure, ordering it to shutter by March 1, 2026, after 75 years in operation. Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered that the station's civilian employees be terminated "with the proper arrangements and as per the law."

Immediately following the government's decision, Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit issued an interim order directing freezing the government's decision.

This is not the first time the issue has come up, but it is the first time the government has taken the necessary steps and been stopped: In 2023, before the October 7 massacre and the war that followed it, then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decided not to close or privatize Galei Tzahal. With that decision, Gallant accepted the recommendation of the professional committee he established, despite the position of former Chiefs of Staff who appeared before the committee and supported the removal of Galei Tzahal from the IDF.

According to a report by Kan 11 News’ Avishai Grinzaig, Gallant asked at the time to hear the opinion of then-Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, who clarified that he supported removing the station from the IDF.

In addition, Gallant decided that the participation of soldiers in political coverage would be reduced, the volume of engagement in military and social matters would be increased and the monitoring mechanism for the station would be changed.