Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) on Tuesday became the first sitting Democratic member of Congress to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race in the wake of his poor showing at last week’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw,” Doggett said in a statement quoted by CNN. “President Biden should do the same.”

In calling on Biden to step aside, Doggett said the president could help usher in a new generation of leadership to help the party achieve its ultimate goal: defeating Trump.

“Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw,” Doggett said in his statement. “I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Biden struggled throughout last Thursday’s debate, and his voice was raspy, with campaign officials saying he was suffering from a cold.

Vice President Kamala Harris later acknowledged in an interview with CNN that Biden had a “slow start” to the debate but insisted that it was a “strong finish.”

The President on Friday resisted calls for him to withdraw from the race. Biden acknowledged at a North Carolina event that he is no longer young but insisted he is capable of getting the job done.

"I know I'm not a young man," he said, adding, "I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't walk as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know -- I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job.”

“'I'm here in North Carolina for one reason, because I intend to win this state in November. We win here, we win the election,” added Biden.