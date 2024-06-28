US President Joe Biden on Friday said he has no intention of withdrawing from the presidential race, amid calls in the media on him to do so after a poor showing at Thursday night’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

Speaking at an event in North Carolina, Biden acknowledged he is no longer young but insisted he is capable of getting the job done.

"I know I'm not a young man," he said, adding, "I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't walk as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know -- I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job.”

“'I'm here in North Carolina for one reason, because I intend to win this state in November. We win here, we win the election,” added Biden.

"I intend to win this election. When you get knocked down, you get back up," he stated.

Biden struggled throughout Thursday’s debate, and his voice was raspy, with campaign officials saying he was suffering from a cold.

Vice President Kamala Harris later acknowledged in an interview with CNN that Biden had a “slow start” to the debate but insisted that it was a “strong finish.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)