אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Ori Engelman
In Parashat Shelach, the sin of the spies resulted in wandering in the desert for 40 years and suffering throughout the generations.
Question
Why was the Nation of Israel punished so severely for the sin of the spies?
Answer
Since the connection between God and the nation can be fully realized only in the Land, rejecting the Land is the equivalent of rejecting God.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Meir Simcha Moondshine
In the Shabbat Musaf Tefilah Av Harachamim, we recite Av HaRachamim, a memorial prayer for those killed for the sanctity of God's name in Am Yisrael's exile.
Question
Why is it appropriate to mention the Land of Israel as part of this prayer?
Answer
The Land’s destruction and desolation achieves atonement for Am Yisrael's sins.