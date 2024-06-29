We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Shelach

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Shelach, the sin of the spies resulted in wandering in the desert for 40 years and suffering throughout the generations.



Question

Why was the Nation of Israel punished so severely for the sin of the spies?



Answer

Since the connection between God and the nation can be fully realized only in the Land, rejecting the Land is the equivalent of rejecting God.

Tefila:Shabbat Musaf Tefila Av Harachamim

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Meir Simcha Moondshine