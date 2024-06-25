Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with IDF combat reservists in northern Israel, spoke with them, and answered their questions.

"I come here, first of all, to tell you that I very much appreciate your service. We are trying to express that, and it seems that we will need to give that more expression, both with aid for you and your families for the wonderful service you've been doing since the beginning of the war," the Prime Minister told the reservists.

He added: "I want to thank you on behalf of all citizens of Israel, you are great. Even more so, I want to tell you that I trust you and the People of Israel trust you.

"Someone here told me: 'Since we are the people of Israel,' that's what I see here and there's no better than them in the world. We are assisting and we will assist more. Both because you deserve it, and also because we must reach our objectives, and our objectives are: victory. We will get it, with G-d's help, but with your help as well," Netanyahu concluded.