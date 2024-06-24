Magen David Adom mourns the death of Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Smadga z"l (25) from Ganot Hadar, who fell in battle in the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Omer z"l began his journey in Magen David Adom as a youth volunteer at the MDA station in Netanya in 2015 and over the years saved many lives during his shifts in ambulances. He also significantly contributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting in testing and helping Corona-positive patients. Omer z"l leaves behind his parents, a younger brother, and a younger sister. He was laid to rest in the military cemetery in Netanya on Friday (June 21), accompanied on his final journey by hundreds of friends and family members.

MDA Volunteer Senior EMT, Shai Galon, said about him: "I have known Omer z"l even before he started volunteering at MDA. Omer z"l always wanted to volunteer, contribute, and do shifts in the ambulance. I remember we used to coordinate and schedule shifts together. He always helped everyone wholeheartedly. It's very hard for me to speak about him in the past tense. May his memory be a blessing."

Shlomi Pilo, an EMT and instructor at the MDA station in Netanya, recounted: "Omer z"l came to MDA following his mother, who is also an MDA volunteer, and immediately won everyone over with his smile. He was quiet but with a big heart, always the first to contribute and help in any need. During the COVID-19 period, Omer z"l was very active and always helped where needed. May he rest in peace."

MDA Director General Eli Bin stated: "The State of Israel lost a warrior of the highest degree, and the MDA family lost a professional, beloved, and talented volunteer who sought every opportunity to smile and help. We send our deepest condolences to his dear family, to his mother Liat, a senior volunteer medic at MDA, to his father Oren, and to his younger siblings Rom and Rotem, and wish to embrace them in this difficult time."