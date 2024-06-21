The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday morning cleared for publication the names of two IDF reserve soldiers who fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip: Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Smadga, 25, from Ganot Hadar, and Sergeant First Class (Res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, 27, from Tel Aviv.

The two served in the 9203rd Battalion, the 3rd "Alexandroni" Brigade.

Omer Smadga is the son of Oren Smadga, the head coach of the Israel men’s judo team and a former Olympic medalist. Smadga is scheduled to go next month with the men's judo team to the Olympics in Paris.

During the incident in which Smadga and Dery fell, three reserve soldiers from the 3rd "Alexandroni" Brigade were severely wounded.

They were evacuated to hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

On Thursday, it was cleared for publication that two IDF soldiers from the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion were seriously wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip today.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital, and their families have been informed of their injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, an IAF aircraft working off IDF and ISA intelligence conducted a precise and targeted strike to eliminate the Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka in the area of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Alsauarka was a squad commander in the Nukhba Forces who infiltrated into and carried out attacks on Israeli communities in southern Israel during the October 7th Massacre. Alsauarka led and directed sniper activity in the area of Beit Hanoun and took part in Hamas' attacks on IDF troops.

Following an extensive search, Alsauarka was identified by IDF troops and eliminated in the area of Beit Hanoun.