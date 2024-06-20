Two IDF soldiers from the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion were seriously wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip today (Thursday).

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been informed of their injuries.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that during a scan using a drone, IDF soldiers found a tunnel shaft under a child’s bed. In another room, the soldiers located a passage in the wall that Hamas terrorist operatives had created to pass between residences in crowded neighborhoods.

In another scan, soldiers located large quantities of weapons hidden in wardrobes inside a civilian residence, including grenades, explosives, a launcher and anti-tank missiles, ammunition and arms.