תיעוד מחיסול המחבל אחמד חסן סלמי אלסוארכה דובר צה"ל

An IAF aircraft working off IDF and ISA intelligence conducted a precise and targeted strike to eliminate the Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka in the area of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Alsauarka was a squad commander in the Nukhba Forces who infiltrated into and carried out attacks on Israeli communities in southern Israel during the October 7th Massacre. Alsauarka led and directed sniper activity in the area of Beit Hanoun and took part in Hamas' attacks on IDF troops.

Following an extensive search, Alsauarka was identified by IDF troops and eliminated in the area of Beit Hanoun.

Prior to the strike, a number of steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians during the operation. As a result, no civilians were injured during the strike.

It was later noted that Alsauarka was the terrorist who killed IDF soldier Captain Yisrael Yudkin last month.

Meanwhile, IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area of the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, a mortar shell launch post used to fire at IDF troops was struck by IDF aerial and artillery forces.

In addition, two terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops in the area were targeted using an Iron Sting precision missile.

Furthermore, IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based, operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters encounters.

Additionally, the troops conducted targeted raids in specific areas, locating rocket launchers.