Students at the Technion's School of Architecture were astonished to discover a final project presented in an exhibition - the project, titled "One City, Two Nations," presents a timeline dealing with the events of the 2021 "Guardians of the Wall" operation in Lod. One of the photos shows Yahya Sinwar, under the title: "Hamas threatens to fire missiles at the Israeli government if they do not stop the violations at the Al Aqsa Mosque."

G (pseudonym), a student of architecture at the Technion, said: "While the Jewish students are not allowed to mention politics and present exhibitions that may 'hurt' the Arab students, the faculty chose to present an incendiary exhibition as a final project?! This is complete madness, a slap in the face of the bereaved families, families of the hostages, and the combat soldiers in the field. How could the faculty approve such a thing?"

Omar Dahan, coordinator of the Im Tirtzu Technion student branch commented: "Every time you think we have hit rock bottom for incitement in academia, something else comes along and we hit a new low. During a war, the faculty chooses to present an exhibition full of incitement, lies, and alternative facts about the events of Guardians of the Wall? The Minister of Education must intervene - the madness must stop. Zionism must return to Israeli academia!"

Shai Glick, CEO of Betselmo, said: "I call on the Technion to remove the inciting exhibition immediately. All the lecturers and heads of the faculty who approved it and all the students who participated in this exhibition must be permanently removed. I also call on the Israel Police to investigate all those involved and prosecute them criminally."