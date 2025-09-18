Two Israelis were murdered in a shooting attack on Thursday afternoon at the Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan.

The terrorist was neutralized at the scene.

Security officials suspect that three terrorists crossed from the Jordanian side of the border to the cargo terminal and carried out the attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported two men who were unconscious at the scene. Medical teams are providing them with initial treatment.

The IDF confirmed: "A report was received regarding a shooting near the Allenby Crossing. The details are under review."