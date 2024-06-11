Sirens were sounded on Tuesday evening in the city of Kiryat Shmona and in nearby localities.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon.

Some of the projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Strikes in the area of Aitaroun IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A short time later, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets, including a military structure and launch post in the area of Aitaroun, along with Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Meiss El Jabal.

Simultaneously, an IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist launch cell in the area of Deir Aames in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, a barrage of approximately 50 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the central Golan Heights.

The IAF intercepted a number of rockets, and the rest fell in open areas. No one was injured.

Before that, for the first time since the war began, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target over the Haifa beach.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that sirens were not sounded, as per protocol. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

