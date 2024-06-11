The IAF on Tuesday morning intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified over Haifa coastline.

The IDF confirmed: "In the past hour, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target off the coast of Haifa."

"No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. No injuries or damage were reported."

This is the first time since the war began that an aerial infiltration of this type has been identified in the Haifa area.

תקיפת מתחם צבאי ומטרות טרור של חיזבאללה בעומק ובדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a military complex of the Hezbollah 4400 unit, the logistical reinforcement unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The unit is used to smuggle weapons to and from Lebanon.

In the complex, two sites located in the area of Baalbek deep in Lebanon were struck.

In addition, terror targets in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon were struck, including a military site and two Hezbollah military structures.

The strikes were conducted as a response to the downing of an IDF UAV that was operating in the skies of Lebanon on Monday.