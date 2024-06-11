An IDF spokesperson on Tuesday morning confirmed that following air raid sirens which sounded in northern Israel, a barrage of approximately 50 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the central Golan Heights.

The IAF intercepted a number of rockets, and the rest fell in open areas. No one was injured.

Following the heavy barrage, a fire broke out near the community of Had Nes. Route 888 from the Beit Hameches Junction to Had Nes has been closed to traffic in both directions. A number of other fires broke out as a result of the launches, and firefighting teams are working to extinguish them.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, for the first time since the war began, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified over the Haifa beach. An IDF spokesperson said that sirens were not sounded, as per protocol. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

Later, additional sirens sounded in Haifa, and interceptions were reported in the area. The IDF then said: "Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Haifa in northern Israel a short while ago, it appears to have been a false identification. The incident is under review."

"The sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated following the launch of an interceptor due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor."