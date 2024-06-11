The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, on Monday expressed his satisfaction with the resignation of the National Unity Party from the coalition.

"[Benny] Gantz's resignation is a great opportunity to step up and bring victory. We agreed to Benny Gantz's joining the coalition, thinking that the National Unity faction really wanted to bring unity, [but] they didn't really bring any kind of unity around this issue of winning the war. Especially in the last few months, I think that in many cases they put a spoke in the wheels of the war machine," charged Ben Gvir, who spoke at the start of his faction's meeting in the Knesset.

He added, "I think the solution is really for us to enter this cabinet (the War Cabinet -ed.) and be able to have even more influence, and really lead the things that the people of Israel want. The people of Israel want victory in the south, the people of Israel want victory in the north, the people of Israel want to stop the fuel and humanitarian aid policies. In the end, most of it goes to Hamas. That's not how a country that wants to win behaves."

"We need to move to the stage of decision and victory, [and] it would be appropriate that whoever demanded to bomb Gaza and stop the entry of the workers would be a member of the War Cabinet," added Ben Gvir, in a reference to his demand from Sunday that he be added to the War Cabinet.

At the start of the meeting, Ben Gvir spoke about Yamam commander Arnon Zamora , who was killed during Saturday’s operation to rescue four hostages who were held in Gaza.

“I want to send my condolences to the family of Arnon Zamora. I got to know him during my visits to the Yamam, I get to know the heroes of the Yamam, a wonderful unit whose men really give their lives for the people of Israel and the Land of Israel."