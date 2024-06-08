Yamam Squad Commander Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora fell Saturday in the battle which led to the release of four hostages held captive in Gaza.

Yamam is Israel's National Counterterrorism Unit.

Zamora led the force which rescued the hostages, but was injured in the battle. Later on Saturday, he died of his wounds.

The IDF described: "Arnon Zamora, 36, a brave and valuable officer, left behind a wife and two children. On October 7th, he led the battle at the Yad Mordechai Junction, eliminating dozens of terrorists and preventing the terrorists from infiltrating northwards. He then went on to fight in the battle at Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Kibbutz Be'eri."

"Arnon was part of the force that broke into the apartment where the hostages were being held, was severely injured during a battle, and later died in the hospital."

"The IDF mourns the fallen Israel Police Yamam Squad Commander Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora," the IDF said.

"Arnon is an Israeli hero, who loved and protected his country. He led the force that rescued the four hostages from the central Gaza Strip and returned them to Israel. The IDF salutes his memory.

"The IDF expresses its deepest condolences to Arnon's family at this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing."

Later on Saturday IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, spoke with the commander of the Yamam Unit, Assistant Commissioner "H," at the end of the complex operation. During the conversation, Halevi expressed his great appreciation for the brave and determined action of the unit’s forces in the rescue operation and throughout the war.

Halevi and H. then concluded that the resue operation would be called "Operation Arnon" by the IDF, in recognition of the unit's performance throughout the war and the sacrifice of Yamam Squad Commander Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora.