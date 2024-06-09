תיעוד ממצלמות הקסדה של לוחמי שייטת 13 צילום: דובר צה"ל

During Operation "Arnon" to rescue the hostages by the Israel Police ‘Yamam’ (National Counter-Terrorism Unit) and the ISA yesterday (Saturday), IDF soldiers rescued the hostages and the special forces under fire.

The Paratrooper Reconnaissance Unit Combat Team led the rescue of the hostages and the Yamam and ISA forces from the vehicles while under fire while continuing to eliminate terrorists.

The Shaldag special forces of the IAF and the Yamam directed the airstrikes and activation of fire throughout the operation. Soldiers of Unit 669 and the Shaldag Unit protected the life of Israel Police ‘Yamam’ Squad Commander, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora z”l, from the moment of the encounter until arriving at the hospital, where he died of his wounds.