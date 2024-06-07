The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday that IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, on Thursday night struck and eliminated terrorist Salame Muhammad Abu Ajaj, a leading terrorist in the Hamas General Security Forces in the Rafah area.

“The Hamas General Security Forces is a body that supports the Hamas Military Wing and is tasked with several key roles such as ensuring the survival of the organization, routine Hamas military activity, and the disruption of IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip. As part of his role, Ajaj operated to strengthen and solidify the terror organization in the Rafah area,” it said in a statement announcing the strike.

The IDF also commented on Palestinian Arab claims that the mayor of Nuseirat was killed in Thursday night’s strike.

“The IDF is aware of reports that the mayor of North Nuseirat, the terrorist Eiad Almaghari, was killed as a result of the strike,” the IDF said, adding, “Almaghari was a terrorist operative with an extensive history in Hamas, in the past serving as part of the Hamas West Bank Headquarters and taking a significant role in the planning of terror attacks in the Judea and Samaria area.”

Earlier on Friday, the IDF published footage from the body cams of the soldiers who have been operating in Rafah. The soldiers are locating large quantities of weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

During the fighting, RPG missiles, launchers, AK-47s, cartridges and more were located. In addition, the soldiers located a weapon in a baby’s crib.

As part of the operation in Rafah, IDF troops have eliminated armed terrorists who posed a threat, located tunnel shafts and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

During a targeted operation by the Tzabar Battalion, the troops located a weapons production workshop.

Dozens of varied weapons were found in the area, including rifles, grenades, munitions, and more. In addition, troops of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion identified a house rigged with explosives in the area using a drone, and located a weapons cache of dozens of mortar shells.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)