IDF troops directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, are continuing operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, the troops dismantled a 20-meter-deep and several-hundred-meter-long, underground tunnel route in the 'Shabura' area in Rafah.

The tunnel route was used as a gathering place for Hamas terrorists and connected a number of tunnel routes in the area.

During another activity, the troops located a Hamas weapons cache hidden within a structure that previously served as a school.

Among the weapons located, were mortars, hand-grenades, explosives, and additional weaponry.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops identified an ambush of terrorists several hundred meters from them. In coordination with the IAF, the terrorists were eliminated.

In the area of Rafah and the Morag Corridor, IDF troops located a weapons cache and several tunnel shafts used by the terrorist organizations.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 35 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets struck, was a weapons manufacturing site in southern Gaza, providing weapons to the terrorist organizations, and a launching site containing launchers with rockets that were directed toward Israeli territory.