Over the weekend, the 36th Division’s troops completed the establishment of the Morag route, separating the Rafah and Khan Yunis Brigades.

Throughout operations in the past week and a half, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled underground tunnel routes and Hamas terror infrastructure, and completed the encirclement of Rafah.

IDF troops also began operating in the area of Daraj Tuffah in Gaza City.

According to the IDF, the activity is intended to enhance the security control in the area, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and expand the security zone.

So far, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and observation posts.

On Sunday, the troops continued to operate in the area of Rafah and on the "Morag" Corridor. As part of the operation, the troops eliminated terrorists and struck Hamas terrorist infrastructure.

In the areas of Tel Al-Sultan and al-Shaboura, IDF troops located and dismantled weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and tunnel shafts.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops struck and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and tunnel shafts, and eliminated during an airstrike several terrorists who attempted to plant an explosive device in the ground.