UK Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Labour) has ramped up his security measures following death threats he received due to his stance on the Gaza conflict. The member of the opposition disclosed that he no longer travels public transportation after being targeted for his views on Israel and the Gaza war.

Speaking to The Daily Mail on Sunday, Streeting shared the impact of the threats on his daily life, stating, "I've had to significantly alter my routine and I avoid traveling alone on public transport." Expressing dismay, he adds, "It's disheartening, not just for my safety, but because for almost a decade, I've prided myself on my accessibility, whether it's commuting on the Central Line or chatting with constituents in Tesco."

Despite previously standing firm after the tragic murder of fellow Labour MP Jo Cox, Streeting admits that the recent threats have compelled him to reconsider his approach. "I welcome inspection and debate, essential aspects of democracy. However, threats and intimidation have no place in our discourse," he asserts. "Since the Gaza conflict began, I've received death threats and violent warnings, despite my vocal criticisms of Israel and consistent advocacy for an independent Palestinian state. Nevertheless, I draw the line at condoning brutality."

In the upcoming elections in his Ilford North constituency, Mr. Streeting will contest against a candidate with pro-Palestinian views.