MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) was forced to seek shelter when Red Aler sirens were activated during his tour of northern Israel this morning (Sunday).

"I arrived with my staff for a day of sightseeing in the north. I boarded the school bus of Naot Mordechai and the sirens went off," ​​Sukkot said.

He added, "We ran to safety. The reality in the north is absurd and we will do everything to remove the threat in the north and return the residents home safely, either a security strip in Lebanon or a security strip inside Israel."

Earlier, a video was posted to social media showing schoolchildren running to cover from a bus as the Red Alert sirens went off.