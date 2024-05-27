A video clip showing a serious security breach was aired Monday morning, reinforcing concerns that an October 7 copycat attack could take place in central Israel.

The video clip shows 30 Palestinian Authority Arabs breaching the security fence separating Kafr Shuweika in the Tulkarem area from pre-1967 Israel, and making their way towards the Jewish community of Bat Hefer in central Israel.

In addition, the Hamas branch in Tulkarem published footage showing its terrorists firing towards the town of Bat Hefer in retaliation for an IDF attack in Rafah in which two senior Hamas terrorists were eliminated.

Earlier this month, Israel Hayom published an expose revealing that civilian security squads which once numbered dozens of reservists have been reduced to just six members following the outbreak of the war.

Lev Hasharon Regional Council head Eli Atun warned that, "In the two communities adjacent to the seam line fence, Nitzanei Oz and Sha'ar Efraim, there are only six reserve duty soldiers left. In Nitzanei Oz there was an original squad of 24 soldiers, and now there are only six. In Sha'ar Efraim there were 22, and now only six. The first response teams have been cut by three quarters. This is a significant reduction in the force and with only six people, it is impossible to guard the entire area and it is impossible to provide security to the communities."

"We have recently seen activity beyond the seam line fence. Terrorists are taking pictures to check our level of preparedness, as they did in Gaza before October 7th. Those who responded immediately on October 7 were the first response teams. If we are left with teams of only six people, given the possibility of a major attack, it is obvious that we will not be able to provide an appropriate solution," warned Atun.