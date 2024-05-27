An IAF aircraft, in an IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) intelligence-based strike, on Sunday evening eliminated the terrorist Yassin Rabia, the Commander of Hamas’ leadership in Judea and Samaria, as well as Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria wing.

The strike was carried out in the area of Tal as Sultan, in northwest Rafah, based on precise intelligence.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Hamas’ Judea and Samaria wing is responsible for the planning, funding, and carrying out of terror attacks throughout Judea and Samaria and within Israel.”

The terrorist Yassin Rabia managed the entirety of Hamas' terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, transferred funds to terror targets and planned Hamas terror attacks throughout Judea and Samaria.

In the past, Rabia carried out numerous murderous terror attacks, including in 2001 and 2002, in which IDF soldiers were killed.

The terrorist Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria Headquarters, directed shooting attacks and other terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria, and transferred funds intended for Hamas’ terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip.

Previously, Khaled Nagar carried out several deadly terror attacks between 2001-2003 which led to the deaths of several Israeli civilians and the injury and death of several Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Sunday, reports in Rafah said that at least 30 people were killed following a strike in the area where tents containing Gazans who fled their homes are located.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that Israeli security forces attacked in Rafah but clarified that the reports in the Gaza Strip are under investigation.

“A short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating,” it said in a statement.

“The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using through the use of precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas' use of the area,” the statement added.

“The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”