UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has barred Islamic preacher Dr. Shadee Elmasry from entering the country after he defended Hamas following the October 7 terror attack on Israel, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Mahmood revoked Elmasry’s travel authorisation just days before he was scheduled to arrive for a three‑day speaking tour in Birmingham, Bolton and Ilford, organized by the Global Relief Trust (GRT), a Muslim charity.

Elmasry, an Islamic scholar from New Jersey, has a history of controversial social media posts about the war in Gaza, including comments justifying Hamas’s actions, The Telegraph noted.

One day after the October 7 massacre, he wrote: “They are all in this (fake or real) state of shock that the people of Gaza finally punched back (after 50 years). In contrast, the very same people would celebrate a similar kind of attack from Ukraine against Putin."

A source close to the Home Secretary said: “There is no place in the UK for foreign nationals who spread hate or push extremist ideas. Those seeking to divide our communities will not be allowed to enter to the UK."

Elmasry serves as director of education and community affairs at the New Brunswick Islamic Center in New Jersey and is the founder of the Safina Society, which promotes traditional Islamic education in the West.

He has previously posted: “If we’re going to educate people about Hamas, you must also talk about the source of all this bloodshed: the Hagana and Irgun. History didn’t begin on October 7."

In another post, he wrote regarding Hamas violence in Israel: “It’s conceivable and maybe even expected that a legitimate resistant [sic] movement will make condemnable mistakes or go to excesses every once in a while. That doesn’t take anything away from the morality of their resistance."

The Global Relief Trust said any past comments were those of the individual and not connected to the charity, adding that Elmasry’s participation was “solely in support of a humanitarian event focused on faith-based talks and helping vulnerable communities."

Responding to the ban, Elmasry said: “I agree with the Home Secretary that there is no place in the UK for hate and extremism, which is why a lot of people are saying this will all be overturned.

“My message has always been about compassion and connection. I love England and the people of England, lived there for four years, and am excited to get back."