In response to a failed projectile that was launched on Thursday toward the State of Israel from Gaza City, the IDF struck and eliminated terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization and from additional terrorist organizations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday.

As of now, it can be confirmed that the terrorists eliminated were: Kamal Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Awad, who served as head of the anti-tank missile array in the Hamas terrorist organization.

Ahmad Thabet, who served as the head of a workshop within a Hamas department, and as a key source of knowledge in the field of weapons manufacturing and production that were used to be launched toward the State of Israel.

In addition, the terrorist Ahmad Abd al-Fattah Saeed Maghdalawi was targeted, a Nukhba terrorist in the Nuseirat Battalion who infiltrated Israel and took part in the deadly October 7th massacre, including the attack on the Nova music festival. The results of the strike are under review.

Senior Hamas terrorists eliminated IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF struck and eliminated four Hamas terrorists who operated from a command and control compound. The compound was used by the terrorists to store weapons and to advance terror attack plans against IDF troops and the State of Israel throughout the war. The terrorists operating from the site were planning to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Hamas terror targets were struck, including eight launch tunnel shafts, two weapon production facilities, and three weapon storage facilities.

“The elimination of these terrorists constitute a significant degradation of Hamas' and additional terrorist organizations' operational capabilities and abilities to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," said the IDF.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to thwart any attempt by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to harm IDF troops and Israeli civilians," it stressed.

In a separate statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IDF troops are continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area of the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, during IDF activity to locate weapons in the area of Jabaliya, the troops located a rocket launcher with two loaded rockets that were ready to be launched toward the State of Israel.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,​" the statement said.

