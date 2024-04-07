Australia's government said on Saturday it would appoint a special adviser to work with Israel to ensure "full confidence" in investigations into the air strike in Gaza several days ago that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, including an Australian.

"The government will appoint a special adviser who we have requested the Israelis work with so we can be advised about the appropriateness of the process," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a televised media conference in Adelaide, as quoted by Reuters.

"We want to have full confidence in the transparency and accountability of any investigation and we will continue to work to achieve that," she added.

The IDF on Friday dismissed two officers and formally reprimanded senior commanders after an inquiry into this week's deadly strike on the aid workers.

Wong described the dismissals as "necessary first steps" but said the government had told Israel in a letter that "initial responses suggest that the gravity of the death of seven humanitarian workers is yet to be appreciated by the Israeli government".

"This cannot be brushed aside," Wong said, adding that she expected all evidence in the investigations to be preserved.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the strike was a case of misidentification and was not meant to harm WCK workers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the strike on Tuesday, saying, "Unfortunately, in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip. This happens in war."

"We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence," he stressed.