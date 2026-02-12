On Thursday, President Isaac Herzog concluded his official visit to Australia by addressing a major Jewish community event in Melbourne.

Also in attendance at the event were the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, and the Leader of the Opposition in Victoria, Jess Wilson. Israeli and Australian Jewish leaders in attendance included the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel; President of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Jeremy Leibler; CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Alon Cassuto; President of Zionism Victoria, Elyse Schachna; and CEO of the UIA, Peter Horovitz.

President Herzog remarked at the event: “Being here today in Melbourne, surrounded by Jewish school children, by dear friends and allies, in the presence of the Premier of Victoria - I feel that hope in the air. Michal and I came to Australia on a journey of solidarity, following the horrific terrorist attack at Bondi. We came here to be with you, to look you in the eye, to embrace, and to remember together. We wept a great deal over these few days."

"Still, I must tell you that we return to Israel feeling empowered, because we have seen firsthand the beauty and resilience of this community, and its significance in the eyes of all Australians of goodwill. We rediscovered the famous spirit of Australian Jews, which is simply unbreakable!"

“I take this opportunity to send heartfelt wishes to all those injured, all who are healing, including Gefen Bitton, who ran towards the terrorists at Bondi, was severely wounded, and is recovering back in Israel."

“This week I held meetings with the Governor General, the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader, governors and premiers, and many opinion-shapers. I can tell you that all discussions with the Australian leadership were conducted with candor, open-mindedness, and a great deal of mutual respect. I found serious partners who are willing to hold serious conversations and address the vile rhetoric, the misinformation, and the shameful antisemitism head-on."

"To me, it's obscure and odd that we need to have so many incredible police officers protecting us for the inherent right of us to gather here as proud Jews, to host the President of the only Jewish state on Earth without any harassment and disturbance. And I say to all those protesters outside, go protest in front of the Iranian embassy or whichever embassy they have. For heaven's sake, they killed and butchered around fifty thousand, tens of thousands of their own people, operating a whole machine of an empire of evil against us. We, the State of Israel, which is protecting the free world, is literally protecting the free world and its values by combating this empire of evil."

“I urge all Jews in this marvelous country and all Jews around the world to keep your Jewish hearts on your sleeves and wear your Zionism with pride. Do not be afraid to show who you are. This is a struggle for Jewish identity as much as it is a struggle for the identity of Australia and the free world. The resolve and the solidarity of this community are the key to the future we share, in Melbourne and in Jerusalem!"

“I can also now say that while we came to give strength, we leave more strengthened than before. We came to offer inspiration, and we depart for Jerusalem inspired and energized. We came to remind you that you are not alone here in the Diaspora, and we leave understanding, more than ever before, that we have each other! We came bringing comfort, and we leave uplifted. This is what I will relay back home."

“We depart having been reminded, time and time again, that Israel has been the focal point of your prayers, your love, and your longing, like millions of Jews around the world through the generations. We are reminded of our responsibility to uphold the values we cherish, to be the Israel our parents and grandparents envisioned."

“Spending this time with you, sisters and brothers of Australia, has been a privilege. As our trip draws to an end here in Melbourne, and we head back home, I am reminded that for Jews, hope is not wishful thinking. It is a promise."