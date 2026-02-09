President Isaac Herzog, who began an official visit to Australia on Monday, visited the site of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack, where 15 people were murdered, and laid a wreath at the site.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Herzog said that while the terrorists who carried out the attack specifically targeted Australian Jews, “this was also an attack on all Australians. They attacked the values that our democracies treasure, the sanctity of human life, the freedom of religion, tolerance, dignity, and respect."

“This is how terror operates all around the world. And sadly, Israel has faced deadly threat of terror for many, many years. In the face of this evil, we saw the very best of humanity," he continued. “Suddenly, here on Bondi, surfboards became trenches and stretches as extraordinary, ordinary people ran into the danger and saved innocent lives. And in the aftermath of the attack, the people of Australia stood together in grief and solidarity with the Jewish community. The world's only Jewish state, the State of Israel and the Nation of Israel, stood together with the Australian people. We stood with Australian Jews, for we are one big family, and when one Jew is hurt, all Jews feel their pain. That is why I am here today, to embrace and console the bereaved families."

Herzog warned that “antisemitism here in Australia is not a Jewish problem. It is an Australian problem and a global problem. Over the generations, one thing has become clear. Hatred that starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. This is why the current rise in antisemitism around the world is a global emergency, and we must all act to fight against it. I welcome the positive steps already taken by the Australian government to tackle antisemitism since the Bondi attack. Leaders across all sectors of society must speak out clearly and consistently against antisemitism because silence in the face of hatred is complicity."

One reporter asked Herzog about protests that are being planned in Sydney during his visit, and asked what message he has to the protesters.

“These demonstrations, in most cases, what you hear and see, comes to undermine and delegitimize our right, my nation's right, the nation which I am the head of state of, of its mere existence, and is contradictory to whatever was said and done by Australia," replied Herzog, who clarified, “And we did not seek that war. On October 7th, our nation was attacked terribly, terribly, and people were butchered, murdered, raped and burnt and abducted."

“We have here bereaved Israeli families who came from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and came from the war, in order to express their condolences here at Bondi, but also to make a clear statement and a message: We should all fight terror together. Terror is what undermines the whole availability of peace and the notion of peace in our region…terror is unacceptable by any means."

Asked what his visit to Australia means to him personally, Herzog said, “I'm here to express solidarity, friendship, and love. And I also believe that this is an opportunity to upgrade the relations between Israel and Australia because we are two democracies that share values together, and we are confronting the roots of evil from all over the world. And we should do so together."

“And finally," he continued, “I want to send a message to our brothers and sisters all over the world. You're not alone. The nation and the state of Israel are with you. The Jewish people are with you. We should stand together and we should be proud of our identity, our Jewish identity."

Herzog, alongside First Lady Michal Herzog, arrived in Australia earlier in the day for the official four-day visit to the country at the invitation of the Governor-General, the Prime Minister of Australia, and the Jewish community, following the murderous terror attack during a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in Sydney in December 2025.

According to an official statement from his spokesperson, Herzog “will visit Jewish communities across Australia to express solidarity and offer strength to the community in the aftermath of the attack. President Herzog will also attend and address major communal events together with the leaders of the Australian Jewish community."

The statement added, “A central part of the visit will be dedicated to official meetings with senior Australian leaders, including the Governor-General and the Prime Minister of Australia, as well as with leaders from across the political spectrum. President Herzog will also conduct interviews with the media during the visit."

According to Reuters, anti-Israel demonstrators were planning to rally in Sydney to protest Herzog’s visit.

Police, who were deployed in large numbers to manage the crowds, have urged the protesters to gather at a central Sydney park for public safety reasons, but protest organizers said they plan to rally at the city's historic Town Hall instead.

Police have been authorised to use rarely invoked powers during the visit, the report said, including the ability to separate and move crowds, restrict their entry to certain areas, direct people to leave and search vehicles.

Last week, ahead of Herzog’s visit, a 19-year-old Australian was charged with allegedly making online death threats against the President.

The Australian Federal Police said the 19-year-old posted threats last month on a social media platform "towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person." The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Police did not identify the target, but Australian media widely reported that the threats were directed at Herzog. The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that the suspect allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Herzog would receive the standard security arrangements provided to all visiting foreign leaders. "He will be a welcomed and honored guest," Marles told ABC News.