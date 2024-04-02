Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday responded to a Gaza incident which left five World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees dead.

As he exited Leaving Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital early Tuesday afternoon, Netanyahu said, "I am now being discharged from Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital, which had become my office in the past day. We continued to work even from here."

"I would like to thank Professor Pikarsky and the wonderful Hadassah-Ein Kerem medical team that successfully operated on my hernia. I would also like to thank the masses of Israeli citizens for sending me your best wishes for recovery. I am recovering; thank you."

He added, "Unfortunately, in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip. This happens in war."

"We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence," he stressed.