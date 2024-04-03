IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was presented on Tuesday night with the preliminary debrief into the Israeli strike in Gaza in which seven workers from the World Kitchen Center (WKC) aid organization were killed.

In a statement, Halevi clarified that the strike a case of misidentification and the strikes were not meant to harm WCK workers.

“WCK is an organization whose people work across the globe, including in Israel, to do good in difficult conditions,” said the Chief of Staff.

“The IDF works closely together with the World Central Kitchen and greatly appreciates the important work that they do.”

Halevi noted that the IDF completed a preliminary debrief and added, “I want to be very clear—the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification–at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened.”