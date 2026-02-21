Police in Queensland, Australia, have charged a 32-year-old man with a hate crime after he allegedly drove into the entrance gates of Brisbane’s largest synagogue on Saturday.

According to authorities, security footage shows the vehicle reversing into the synagogue’s gates, knocking them down before the driver sped away. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The charge comes amid heightened tensions following last month’s deadly attack at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah. In response to that massacre, in which 15 people were killed and 29 others injured, including two police officers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the creation of a state royal commission.

Investigators said the attackers, a father and son, were motivated by extremist ideology and inspired by ISIS.