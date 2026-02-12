President Isaac Herzog on Thursday described antisemitism in Australia as "frightening" but noted that most Australians seek good relations with Israel, as he wrapped up a four-day visit that has sparked protests.

Herzog's four-day visit was designed to offer comfort to Australia's Jewish community, following the tragic terror attack on Bondi Beach in December in which 15 people were murdered. However, the visit has been met with demonstrations in major cities, including Sydney , where police clashed with protesters, using pepper spray on both demonstrators and media members.

Speaking ahead of a Thursday visit to Melbourne, Herzog told local Channel Seven's “Sunrise" program that antisemitic sentiment in Australia had intensified, culminating in the Bondi killings on December 14.

"It is frightening and worrying," he said, expressing concern over the rise in anti-Jewish hate.

Despite the concerns, Herzog emphasized that the majority of Australians want peace and respect for the Jewish community.

"There’s also a silent majority of Australians who seek peace, who respect the Jewish community and of course, want a dialogue with Israel," he told the Australian channel.

The President added that he brought a "message of goodwill to the people of Australia" and expressed hope for a positive change. "I hope there will be a change. I hope things will relax," he said.

Even before the Hanukkah massacre in Sydney, Australia had seen a sharp wave of antisemitism, including the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne.

Days after the arson at Adass Israel, a car was set on fire , and two properties were vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, which has a substantial Jewish population.

In another incident, the words "F- the Jews" were spray-painted on a car in Sydney.

In early 2025, the Southern Sydney Synagogue in Allawah, a suburb of the city, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.