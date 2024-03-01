US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the US will begin airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza in the coming days.

In his announcement, Biden stressed that the current flow of aid to the Strip is not enough and added, “We’re going to pull out every stop we can."

A White House official told CNN earlier on Friday that Biden plans to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the efforts that the US is making to address the dire situation that civilians are confronting there.

The US military is working to carry out the airdrops in the coming days, a US official told CNN.

Friday’s announcement comes two days after US officials told Axios that the White House is exploring the possibility of airdropping aid from US military planes into Gaza as deliveries by land become increasingly difficult.

According to the report, the amount of aid reaching Gaza fell by half in February, compared to January, after Hamas' civilian police who were escorting aid trucks walked off the job, opening the door for armed gangs and Palestinian Arabs desperate for supplies to attack and loot aid trucks.

Officials also said that Israeli air strikes and the fighting in some areas have hit aid workers, making it increasingly difficult for humanitarian groups to continue their operations.

The administration was skeptical of such an idea early in the war, but support for it has been growing, the official added.

The warming to the idea comes after Jordan conducted several rounds of aid airdrops in Gaza. Its most recent drops were done with the cooperation of Egypt and France.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II himself participated in an airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this month.

