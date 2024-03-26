The Royal Air Force airdropped over 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza for the first time on Monday, the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The aid consists of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula and will support the people of Gaza, the statement said.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps authorized the airdrop following an assessed reduction in threat to the military mission and risk to civilians, according to the statement.

An RAF A400M flew from Amman, Jordan to airdrop this aid along the northern coastline of Gaza, as part of the Jordanian-led international aid mission. UK personnel worked closely with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to plan and conduct this mission, it continued.

“The UK has already tripled our aid budget to Gaza, but we want to go further in order to reduce human suffering. Today’s airdrop has provided a further way to deliver humanitarian support and I thank the RAF personnel involved in this essential mission, as well as our Jordanian partners for their leadership,” said Shapps.

He continued, “The hell that was unleashed by the October 7th Hamas attack has led to wide-scale innocent loss of life. The UK’s goal is to use every route possible to deliver life-saving aid, whether that is by road, air or new routes via the sea.”

“We also continue to call on Israel to provide port access and open more land crossings in order to increase incoming aid deliveries to Gaza,” conclude Shapps.

The UK has previously supported international airdrops, providing around 600 parachutes at the request of Jordan and Bahrain and supplying critical aid for a Jordanian airdrop to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza.

The US recently began airdropping aid to Gaza, having warmed up to the idea after Jordan conducted several rounds of such airdrops.

The first airdrop took place in early March and saw US C-130 aircraft dropping 38,000 meals along the Gaza coastline. There have been several other rounds since.

The US has also announced plans for a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

A US official said last week that the United States is aiming for the pier to be ready before May 1.