Ali a-Ziyadna, an Israeli Bedouin who has two family members in Hamas captivity, was among the delegation of hostage family members to accompany Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to a meeting in the UN Security Council on Monday which discussed Hamas's crimes against Israeli women.

Following the meeting, a-Ziyadna confronted the Palestinian Authority Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour.

In footage published by Kan News, a-Zyadna can be heard berating the diplomat in Arabic: "Why did they abduct my brothers? What did they do to deserve to be abducted? For five months they've been in the tunnels, for what? On what basis? They returned the Thai (hostages) without a deal and the Muslim, who's like me and you, you left in the tunnels in hunger, pain, and naked."

The PA ambassador retorted: "Remember your Muslim brothers and sisters who died as martyrs in Gaza, 30 thousand and 75 thousand (wounded) and the destruction in Gaza... We oppose harming any civilian, start with the damage to civilians, show solidarity with them... Don't let them take advantage of you, the ones who kill Palestinians will take advantage of you."