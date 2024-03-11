Foreign Minister Israel Katz addressed a scathing letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was published as the UN Security Council met to discuss the UN report on Hamas' use of rape as a weapon of war on October 7.

The letter sent by Katz reads, "Your response to the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists is unacceptable. The indifference you showed towards the report on the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, a report written with great courage, is disappointing."

He continued, "Your unwillingness to take a firm international stand against these atrocities indicates a clear bias. If the victims were not Jews or Israelis, we would see a much more firm response from you."

Katz attacked, "UNRWA under your supervision was involved in the massacre. Thousands of the organization's employees were involved in the terrorist activities of Hamas."

"Your tenure at the UN will be remembered for reducing the status of the organization to an all-time low, which allowed it to become a focal point of antisemitism and anti-Israeli incitement," Katz added.

"To ensure justice and preserve human rights, you must act for the immediate and unconditional release of all the people kidnapped by Hamas," the letter concluded.