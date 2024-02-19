Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, commented on the neo-Nazi rally in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The message must be unequivocally; there is no place in our society for intolerance, racism or antisemitism," the organization began.

"The imagery from the march through Nashville's streets evokes painful memories for Jews worldwide. The anti-Jewish ideology espoused by the Nazis served as a chilling prelude to the systematic extermination of six million Jews."

"We urge American leadership to establish national standards for Holocaust education across the United States, ensuring that the messages and lessons of the Holocaust are engrained on the national agenda. Yad Vashem remains steadfast in its commitment to raising public awareness through extensive educational and commemorative initiatives."